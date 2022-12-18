What can be said about Steven Spielberg now that hasn’t already been said. A great filmmaker who has just constantly pushed the industry and delivered great and memorable theatrical experiences after the other, he is basically the template for blockbuster directors. Just his resume that’s filled with ET, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and more, the stuff here is just influential. Steven Spielberg To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Berlin International Film Fest.

However, while Spielberg’s older work has been a stuff for the ages, in recent years he has taken more of a step back delivering some more dramas with blockbusters being sprinkled between them. So, to celebrate his birthday, we will be taking a look at five of his best modern films. We’ll be specifically taking a look at movies he has made from the early 2000s to now.

Minority Report

Based on the Philip K Dick short story of the same name, Minority Report is a riveting sci-fi action flick that brings many interesting conversations to the table. Having the technology of Precrime in the future where you can see the crime before its committed, the film packs in some great sequences with Tom Cruise doing what he does best.

Bridge of Spies

A historical drama set during the cold war that focuses on real-life lawyer James B Donovan negotiating the release of an Air Force pilot from the Soviet Union in exchange of a KGB spy, the film is a suspenseful watch. Spielberg knows how to frame scene well, and Tom Hanks is just as great as he is always.

Catch Me If You Can

With Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio leading this crime-comedy, Catch Me If You Can has an inspired cast as the film is based on the autobiography of Frank Abagnale, and the cons he committed before turning 19. A fun film that hones in on the classic Spielberg charm, Catch Me If You Can is a treat.

The Adventures of Tintin

Tintin has been a really iconic character, and with Spielberg’s take on him, we were treated to a great animation adventure that captured this iconic director’s penchant for adventure perfectly. A classic Tintin story that focuses on him, Snowy and Captain Haddock try to find treasure, it’s one of most enjoyable things you will see.

Lincoln

Daniel Day-Lewis paired up with Spielberg is one of the best combos you can get in films. Telling the story of America’s most influential president, Daniel Day-Lewis’ performance plays off amazingly well (which is not a new thing considering he is easily the best actor of our time) with Spielberg’s direction. A great story told wonderfully; this is definitely one of the legendary director’s best modern work. Steven Spielberg Birthday Special: From Jaws to Jurassic Park, 10 Highest-Rated Movies of the Director As per IMDB and Fascinating Trivia About Them (LatestLY Exclusive).

With The Fabelmans too yet to release here, there is no doubt that it might be one of his finest works yet too. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

