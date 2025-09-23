Chelsea will look to put their recent defeats at the hands of Bayern Munich and Manchester United behind them as they play Lincoln City in the third round of the EFL Cup this evening. The Blues are in a bit of a spot of bother after an inconsistent start to the campaign. Enzo Maresca however has seen lows in the past too with the club and he has been able to help them bounce back which will give him confidence. Opponents Lincoln City have defeated Harrogate Town and Burton Albion in the previous two rounds but this will be a different test all together. Ousmane Dembele Reacts After Winning Ballon d'Or 2025 Award, France Star Footballer Thanks Everyone for Support While Calling Moment ‘A Dream Come True’ (See Post).

Dom Jefferies will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Lincoln City while attacking midfielder Jack Moylan has been ruled out with a ankle injury. Ben House, Finley Barbook, and Erik Ring will form the midfield three for the home side. Going forward, it will be Freddie Draper leading the attack with Oscar Thorn and Francis Okoronkwo on the wings.

Marc Guiu will be given a chance by Chelsea to play the lone striker up top with Facundo Buonanotte as the playmaker behind him. Alejandro Garnacho could not come on against Manchester United but he is all set to start out wide in this game. Enzo Fernandez will pair up with Andrey Santos in midfield.

Lincoln City vs Chelsea Match Details

Match Lincoln City vs Chelsea Date Wednesday, September 24 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue LNER Stadium, Lincoln, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Lincoln City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways as they take on Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 third round on Wednesday, September 24. The Lincoln City vs Chelsea match is set to be played at LNER Stadium, Lincoln, England and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Europa League 2025–26: Unai Emery Eyes Spark for Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest Marks Emotional Comeback.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Lincoln City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Lincoln City vs Chelsea online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Lincoln City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Lincoln City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 149). Chelsea will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy victory

