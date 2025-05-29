Hollywood sensation and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, renowned for her sex appeal and massive fan following, has taken fandom to strange new heights. In an unusual collaboration with US-based personal care brand Dr Squatch, the actress is offering limited-edition soap bars made from her actual used bathwater. Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s Wedding Postponed? Here’s What We Know.

Yes, you read that right.

The soap, called 'Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss' contains water from Sweeney’s own baths, though the company assures buyers it will carry the scent of 'Morning Wood' (one of Dr Squatch’s signature fragrances) rather than, well, bathwater. Apparently only 5000 of these soaps are made.

For devoted fans eager to own this peculiar collectible, Dr Squatch is giving away 100 free bars in a promotional giveaway. To enter, participants must complete an online form before June 4, 2025. Will you be applying?

How to Get 'Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss' for Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Squatch (@drsquatch)

The company also added that they will update information on how to buy the soaps after the giveaway is done and you are not among the lucky winners. The idea came about after the success of the advert that Dr Squatch had when they used Sydney Sweeney to sell Dr Squatch Natural Body Wash, which also had the actress in a bathtub playing to the male fantasies. ‘Eden’: Nude Scenes of Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney Leak Online Ahead of Its American Theatrical Release, Video Clips Go Viral on Social Media.

With regards to her film career, Sydney Sweeney's survival thriller film Eden, directed by Ron Howard and also starring Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law and Daniel Brühl, is set for a US release on August 22. She will also be seen next in Euphoria Season 3, as well as in movies like Echo Valley and The Housemaid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).