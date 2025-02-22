Sydney Sweeney, who got engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino in early 2022, has reportedly postponed their wedding. According to TMZ, the Anyone But You actress and her fiancé had initially planned to tie the knot in May, but their busy schedules have led to a delay. The report also states that back in December 2023, Sydney told Entertainment Tonight, “I am so busy working! I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it.” The actress’ relationship status has been a topic of public interest, especially after rumours linking her to Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell. Glen Powell Addresses Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors, Calls Public Speculation 'Disorienting and Unfair'.

Sydney Sweeney Wedding Buzz

