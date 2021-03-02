Taylor Swift has lashed out at Netflix after the streaming platform's series Ginny and Georgia took a tasteless jibe at the pop singer's dating history. On Monday, the Grammy winner shared a screenshot of the dialogue that reads, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift" on Twitter. Taylor Swift Files Counter-Lawsuit in Escalating Theme Park Battle.

"Hey 'Ginny & Georgia', 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY (sic)," Swift wrote in the caption. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter, whose documentary "Miss Americana" premiered on the streamer last year, directly addressed Netflix for its apparent hypocrisy. #ThisHappened2020: BTS Beats Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift to Be the Most Talked-About Music Sensation in India.

Check Out Taylor Swift's Tweet Below:

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you. Happy Women's History Month I guess," she added. Swift has been forthcoming about her dating life, with her songs often sharing an insight into her relationships. She has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn for over four years.