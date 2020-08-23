The DC FanDome, one of the biggest fan events that happened online, gave a glimpse of the much anticipated DC properties that includes both movies and television. At the event, the teaser trailer of The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader in Matt Reeves’ superhero film was shared. Since then fans have been going over it. From Pattinson’s gritty look to the other cast members’ appearance in this first trailer, Twitterati cannot stop hailing about this upcoming flick. The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s First Pictures as the Dark Knight Get Leaked and Fans Are Already Making Emo Memes! (View Pics).

The Batman is one of the most-awaited DC movies and the teaser trailer gave a good glance on the new take on the iconic superhero. Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, a masked vigilante, has left the audience already impressed. At the event, Matt Reeves stated, “It’s a detective story, a mystery, it’s got, of course, action, and it’s incredibly personal for him. He’s kind of a growing legend and (criminals) are afraid of him. He’s not a symbol of hope yet.” The Batman Teaser Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is a Broody, Brutal Dark Knight as He Gets His Detective Mode On to Catch a Killer! (Watch Video).

I am HERE for the dark reimagining of the Riddler! #TheBatman teaser is giving me HIGH hopes! — RogersBase (@RogersBase) August 23, 2020

We need Robert Pattinson saying "I'm vengeance" on repeat 😩 #TheBatman — cassandra (@casswonggg) August 23, 2020

A better look at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit in #TheBatman 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fs8L14WmX8 — VISHVESHWARAN (@Vishvesh_Waran) August 23, 2020

The Batman also features Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson and Barry Keoghan. The Batman is slated to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

