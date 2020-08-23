So here we are! Thanks to DC FanDome, we have got our first trailer for The Batman, the new film on the caped crusader. Starring Robert Pattinson, The Batman is yet another movie reboot of the beloved DC superhero, existing in a parallel universe to that of DCEU, where Ben Affleck is the Batman. The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves, who came to DC FanDome to talk more about the film and then show the much-awaited trailer. The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s First Pictures as the Dark Knight Get Leaked and Fans Are Already Making Emo Memes! (View Pics)

As per Reeves, they have only shot about 25% of the film yet, and the footage used in the promo is of that. Looks like that 25% is enough to show that The Batman we are about to get is really gritty, grim and very broody. Also what's with the emo look, Bruce Wayne?

This won't be an origin story, but it would be one where Reeves would put more focus on Batman's detective skills. After all, the Dark Knight is also called the world's greatest detective, something the previous films haven't focused much. So here he is dealing with a mysterious killer who likes to tape up his victim and leave taunting clues to the Batman. Christian Bale Fans are Rooting for Him to Return as Batman after Ben Affleck Joins Michael Keaton as the Cape Crusader in Ezra Miller's Flash Movie.

We also get to see Jeffrey Wright as Gotham PD commissioner James Gordon, and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman. We get to see the new Batmobile. We think we saw Colin Farrell in heavy, scarred prosthetics to look like Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin. Or is it the great John Turturro as the gangster Carmine Falcone? Also is that taped killer Paul Dano's Riddler?

And yes, we also get to see Batman brutally beating a henchman and then instead of dropping his usual calling card ("I am Batman"), he says, "I am Vengeance!" Vengeance for what? Murder of his parents?

Watch the Teaser of The Batman below:

Matt Reeves had already revealed that the movie would be set in Year Two of Batman, as he is already established a vigilante in Gotham but still trying to his bearings. When Robert Pattinson Lied to Christopher Nolan About Matt Reeves' Batman Audition.

The finale of the above trailer reveals that the film would release in 2021, but a question mark at the end means, in the present COVID-19 times, the makers are doubtful. But the teaser also assures fans that The Batman will be releasing in theatres only.

