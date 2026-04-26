The King of Pop has officially reclaimed his throne at the global box office. Antoine Fuqua’s highly anticipated biopic, Michael, made a historic debut on Friday, April 24, 2026, breaking genre records and delivering the strongest opening day of the year so far. ‘Michael’ Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Excels in Michael Jackson Biopic; Juliano Valdi Steals the Show as Little MJ (LatestLY Exclusive)

'Michael' Biopic Crosses USD 100M Day 1:

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'Michael' Sets Opening Day Record

Starring Jaafar Jackson as his late uncle, the film generated a staggering USD 39.5 million domestically (North America) on its opening day alone. This performance officially sets a new record for the biggest opening day ever for a biographical film, surpassing the previous benchmark held by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer USD 33 million). Globally, the film’s momentum proved unstoppable. Including USD 12.6 million from Wednesday and Thursday night previews, Michael minted USD 82.2 million worldwide on its first day. Industry analysts now project the film will comfortably reach the USD 200 million mark by the end of its opening weekend, which would instantly place it among the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026.

'Michael' Tops 2026 Opening Day Globally

The film’s debut represents a major win for Lionsgate and Universal Pictures, marking the highest opening day of 2026. It outperformed other major releases this year, including the sci-fi adventure Project Hail Mary and the animated hit The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. In India, a market where Michael Jackson remains a cultural icon, the film earned approximately INR 5.50 crore net on its first day. The performance has already surpassed the lifetime totals of other musical biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody in the region, signalling a massive "walk-up" interest from general audiences.

'Michael' Divides Critics and Audiences

Despite its strong box office performance, Michael has received a sharply divided response, highlighting a clear critics vs audience split. The film holds a 38% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it a “sanitized” and “glossy” portrayal that sidesteps the controversies of Michael Jackson’s later life, while outlets like The Guardian described it as a “frustratingly shallow” film that feels more like a “filmed playlist” than a deep character study. However, audience reception tells a completely different story, with the biopic earning an impressive 96% audience score and an “A–” CinemaScore, reflecting strong fan support. Speaking at the premiere, director Antoine Fuqua expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love, stating it was “beautiful” to see fans come together to celebrate Michael Jackson and the film. Michael Jackson Forgave Joe Jackson Before His Death: Biographer Reveals Heartfelt Reconciliation and Why It Happened.

'Michael' Eyes Top Biopic Record

Mounted on a reported USD 155 million production budget which included USD 15 million in late-stage reshoots, the stakes for the biopic are high. Producers Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody) and the Michael Jackson Estate have focused the narrative on Jackson’s journey from his early days in the Jackson 5 to his creative peak with Thriller and the Bad tour. With no major competition arriving until next week’s release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Michael is expected to maintain its hold on the No. 1 spot globally, potentially becoming the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).