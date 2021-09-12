Hollywood actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has confirmed that he's portraying a version of Laurence Fishburne's The Matrix character in the fourth film of the franchise. Mateen shared a photo of him on his Instagram hand as the character from the upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections. He simply captioned it as, "MORPHEUS #TheMatrixMovie." The picture he shared showed the actor rocking a long leather coat, sunglasses and blazing guns.Fans of the franchise certainly went wild for the news, with several of them commenting fire, clapping hands and surprised face emojis in the post's comment section. The Matrix Resurrection Trailer: Keanu Reeves Returns as Neo in a Crazier Future, Priyanka Chopra’s Nerdy Look Catches Our Eye (Watch Video).

The forthcoming movie's trailer was recently dropped on September 9, giving fans a much-needed taste of the highly anticipated sci-fi film. The cast could be seen back together 18 years after the third film and featured returning stars including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as Daniel Bernhardt, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick. The Matrix Resurrection Trailer Twitter Reactions: Keanu Reeves in Action, Neo-Trinity Reunion, Priyanka Chopra’s Character Are All Fans are Talking About Right Now!

Check Out Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Instagram Post Below:

The trailer for The Matrix Resurrections showed Mateen's character giving Neo (Reeves) the infamous red pill and helping him fight some attackers. The original Matrix franchise was known for its mind-bending perception of reality that is still a subject of debate for cinephiles and it appears that The Matrix Resurrections will be taking that conversation even further. A joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions, the fourth film of The Matrix franchise will be released theatrically and on HBO Max on December 22, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

