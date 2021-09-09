The wait is finally over and Keanu Reeves' Neo is yet again forced to make a decision between the red pill and the blue pill. His action of course have consequences that lead us to The Matrix Resurrection. New characters like that of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harrison are seen in the trailer, adding more to the anticipation of the release of the film. From the beginning to end, the action and the story gradually gets better and better, and you sure don't want to miss that.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)