The trailer of The Northman starring an ensemble cast of Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, and many others has been released by the makers today (December 20). The premise of the film is set in the 10th century which focuses on a young Viking prince Amleth (Skarsgård) who's on a journey to avenge his father’s murder. The video is action-packed and high on thrill. The film releases in theatres on April 22, 2022.

Watch Video:

