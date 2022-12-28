What a wonderful year for movies it has been. With some of the biggest blockbusters definitely delivering in a huge way, we were treated to some huge scenes that delivered on the larger-than-life experience. Filled with excitement and action, some of the films here took us on thrill rides that definitely left us shook in our seats. Year-Ender 2022: From Top Gun Maverick to The Banshees of Inisherin, 10 of the Year's Best Films That Left Us Awestruck!

With movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water this year, we were treated to some visual spectacles that completely dropped our jaws. So, with the year coming to an end, let’s take a look back at five of the best cinematic moments we witness in theatres.

Dreamwalking (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

A Still From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

The second Doctor Strange film saw Sam Raimi bring his classic signature to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and boy, did he deliver big time. With Strange in a completely different reality, he decides to use the Darkhold and dreamwalk into the dead body of his alternate self in the main reality and fight Scarlet Witch. A scene that just screamed Sam Raimi, this was a treat to watch as Strange’s contorted hands made it out of the graveyard.

Fight on the Volcano (The Northman)

A Still From The Northman (Photo Credits: Focus Features)

Visually stunning, Robert Eggers’ The Northman was a revenge tale that saw itself building up to a big finale. Filled with stabbings, gore and Alexander Skarsgard dropping some of the most metal lines you’ll ever hear this year, the final fight took place atop an erupting volcano. Fighting naked with just the volcano itself lighting the scene, this was a treat to watch.

The Batmobile Chase (The Batman)

A Still From The Batman (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

The Batman had so many iconic scenes that it was hard to pick one. From the glorious opening that encapsulate the fear of Batman in criminals so well, I ultimately had to settle on the Batmobile chase. Watching this in IMAX I had the widest grin on my face as the firing up of the engines shook the entire theatre. A high stakes scene that is shot to perfection, it all ended with Batman walking slowly towards Penguin in one of the most iconic shots of 2022.

Dogfight (Top Gun: Maverick)

A Still From Top Gun Maverick (Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures)

Just like The Batman, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick was filled with breathtaking scenes too, but the final dogfight just was one of the most tense sequences you could ever watch in the theatre. Filled with aerial tricks and some really cool cinematography, it was just a classic one-on-one that had me cheering loud.

The Final Hour (Avatar: The Way of Water)

A Still From Avatar: The Way of Water (Photo Credits: 20th Century Studios)

The final act of Avatar: The Way of Water delivered on all fronts. James Cameron spends the entire movie just setting up this grand spectacle, and then completely tops it off with an impressive final hour that was filled with action, emotion and stakes. This was a cinematic spectacle like no other, and we can't wait to see what James Cameron has in store for us next.

These were the moments that completely blew us away, and with 2023 looking stacked, we can’t wait to experience what the year brings us as well. With this we finish off the list and wish you a very happy new year.

