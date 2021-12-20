The Northman is one of the most anticipated releases of next year. Coming from Robert Eggers, the director behind The Lighthouse, The Northman is a revenge thriller that tells the story of Viking prince and begs the question of how far will one go to seek vengeance for his family. The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe. It is scheduled to release on April 22, 2022.

Check Out The Poster Below:

First poster for Robert Eggers’ ‘THE NORTHMAN’, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe. First trailer coming soon… pic.twitter.com/noravbp59j — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 20, 2021

