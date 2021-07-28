James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is one of 2021's most anticipated releases. If you’re a fan of DC comics then if early reactions are anything to go by, then you surely won’t want to miss this. Due to Covid-19, many theatres are closed in India but worry not, you will be able to watch The Suicide Squad in theatres when it releases, if you live in these particular cities. The Suicide Squad Review: James Gunn Takes Full Advantage Of R-Rating By Making It Gory, Violent Yet Delightfully Funny, Say Critics.

In a press statement on Tuesday, it was revealed that The Suicide Squad will be one of the first big releases to come out in India on August 5. Along with The Suicide Squad, we will be even getting Mortal Kombat in select cities this Friday, followed by the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on August 13.

Due to a decline in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the countries, states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana have been permitted to open up theatres. Delhi just this Monday had its theatres startup with 50 percent occupancy. The Suicide Squad Trailer: James Gunn’s Supervillain Flick Sees a Monster Plot With Crazy Weird Characters (Watch Video).

The CEO of PVR theatres, Kamal Gianchandani, said in a statement how happy it is with WB to provide such a stellar lineup of films. "It is heartening to know that Warner Bros. Pictures has announced the release dates of Mortal Kombat on July 30, The Suicide Squad 2 on August 5 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on August 13,” he said. "Many states have given permission for cinemas to reopen and the release of these movies in three consecutive weeks in multi-languages and multi-formats would surely give a boost to the industry by inducing moviegoers back to the big screen to enjoy these amazing films,", Kamal Gianchandani added.

Filmgoers from these specific cities will be delighted to hear about this news. For how big of a part of theatres has become of our lives, it’s great to see the restoration of things back to normalcy. The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis among others and will release on August 5 in select cities in India.

