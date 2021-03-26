After the many intriguing posters, the official trailer of James Gunn’s supervillain movie The Suicide Squad is finally out. With many new faces and the old one's (Margot Robbie), the video sees a monster plot that'll surely make fans excited. The film is all set to hit theatres and HBO Max on August 6. Have a look.

The Suicide Squad Trailer:

Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart. Can't wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/HdqlGVP0lB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)