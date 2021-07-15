The Suicide Squad's first reviews are in. Even though the movie will release in theatres and on HBO Max in a few days, a few of the critics have watched the film and are glad that they did. All of them unanimously called it gory, bloody, violent and gruesome but the James Gunn never let the humour slip. Check out the first reactions here...

Absolutely loved #thesuicidesquad. The movie is super violent, extremely funny, and a huge home fun for @JamesGunn and #DC. Tons of surprises and things I wasn’t expecting. Just a great movie. pic.twitter.com/sTchKRvU4Y — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 15, 2021

Violent and hilarious

#TheSuicideSquad is fantastic! A no holds barred, superhero/comics bonanza. Unpredictable in story, unique in style & full of risks. It’s also violent & hilarious. Action set pieces are insane. Idris Elba, Margot Robbie & rest of cast are awesome. @JamesGunn has done it again. pic.twitter.com/7aLiMLPPf5 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) July 15, 2021

No dull moment

#TheSuicideSquad is a gory & explosive time that perfectly encaptures the chaos & violence of the source material. The cast is excellent together and there’s never a dull moment. Unexpected & fun, one of DC’s best. pic.twitter.com/4LXhNjBo7m — Film Poser™️ Gabriela🌈 (@gaby_burgos27) July 15, 2021

Heartfelt moments

Yeah, I loved #TheSuicideSquad. Just delightfully, gleefully goes all out with mayhem, gore, profanity and naughtiness but then has some really heartfelt moments that you can invest in. And I loved the whole cast a whole lot. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 15, 2021

Irreverant, violent yet funny

The Suicide Squad is as funny, irreverent and violent as promised. What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. I dug it. Also? King Shark RULES. pic.twitter.com/QgzSqwxY8C — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 15, 2021

