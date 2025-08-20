The Summer I Turned Pretty has been the show that everyone is talking about, and the latest episode of the show is sure to add to the chatter around it. Created by Jenny Han, the show is in its final few episodes and has been delivering impactful and visually stunning stories week after week. In the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, fans finally witnessed the lead - Conrad Fisher (played by Christopher Briney) confess his love to Belly (Played by Lola Tung), after three seasons of them being together and away. The show was packed with a lot of fun events, cute moments and an overdose of heartbreak, powered by impeccable music that brought it all together. Here’s everything you need to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Ending in Book [SPOILER ALERT]: Who Does Belly Pick Between Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher? How Does TSITP Story End? The Book’s Final Chapter Explained.

The episode began with Belly and Conrad trying to navigate through the house, preparing for the wedding, Conrad still trying to fix the house up for them and Belly struggling to not think about the feelings for Conrad that have been resurfacing since his surfing accident. This becomes easier as Jeremiah (played by Gavin Casalengo) returns to the house and their friends start arriving and preparing for the bachelor-bachelorette parties. Conrad tells Jeremiah that he has planned the entire evening for him and his friends to have fun, and takes them around town. Meanwhile, Belly also gets drunk with her friends to truly celebrate her last few days as an unmarried woman. Team Conrad vs Team Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Who Should Belly Choose? Which Side Are You On? Decoding Fans’ Ultimate Fictional Crush!

However, in the drunk state, she thanks Taylor for convincing her mom to be a part of the wedding and is met with the reality that it was not in fact Taylor who did that. She then confronts Conrad, who first tries to deny his role and finally accepts that he did it because he wants her to have the wedding of her dreams, and he knew having her mom was important to her. This information shakes Belly, and all her emotions for Conrad. She tries to ignore it by taking a gummy and instead starts hallucinating about Conrad and breaks down in front of Taylor.

On the other hand, Conrad tries to handle Jere and his drunk friends, only to have a drink spilled on him. He finally overhears Jere and his friends talking about how he cheated on Belly in Cabo. Conrad angrily tries to confront Jere, watches him being extremely drunk and walks away. He runs into Belly at the beach and tells her the truth. Thai conversation finally leads to the much-awaited beach love confession, which leaves both Belly and Conrad absolutely wrecked. While Conrad finally begs Belly not to marry his brother and be with him instead, she turns him down before breaking down alone at the beach. The episode ends with Jeremiah passed out in his bed, Belly crying in her room, and a heartbroken Conrad sitting alone at a bench by the house, with Taylor Swift’s lol playing in the background.

Here’s What Fans Had To Say About This Jam-Packed Episode

Team Conrad found a million more reasons to adore him

CONRAD STILL NOT WANTING ANYBODY STILL GIVES ME SUCH A BUZZ LIKE WOW #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/m22OF4AhFI — k! (@darveykins) August 20, 2025

Team Belly was also here for the ride

WE CANT BE FRIENDS PLAYING OVER DRUNK BELLY REMINCISING ABOUT CONRAD????????????????????? #thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/DOOskTzdyH — kaley ♡ | tsitp spoilers (@kaleyspov) August 20, 2025

We also saw a jealous Jeremiah trying to rile Conrad and failing

JEREMIAH YOU ARE SUCH A LOSER! OH WE HATE YOU BAD #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/dphboV9iFu — k! (@darveykins) August 20, 2025

And book fans and show fans united for this buzzy love confession

DONT MARRY HIM DONT BE WITH HIM BE WITH ME. director said “take five” but they heard “change lives” and went with it. #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/9jzEV7kMGN — giulia;✮bellyconrad era (@luvmadcline) August 20, 2025

People had some valid criticisms on the way the episode was paced

the pacing for this episode is all over the place i’m sorry beach confession is quite literally the climax of the story why do i get steven and denise on my screen immediately after — ★ tsitp spoilers (@dowlark) August 20, 2025

The easter eggs in the episode were everything

Everyone appreciated the Belly-Conrad flashbacks

IM SOBBINGNFDNDNDNDN THEIR FLASHBACK SCENES MAKE ME SO EMO😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/387MnuONXz — jess | tsitp spoilers (@harrietslola) August 20, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty is edging closer to its finale on September 17, and fans are as excited as ever. With so much happening on the day before the wedding shenanigans begin, people are already buzzing about where the show will go next. Will Belly finally be honest about her feelings and come clean to Jere? How will Conrad deal with this rejection? Will Belly and Jeremiah actually get married? These are all the questions that fans are eagerly awaiting the answers to. The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on Amazon Prime Video every Wednesday at 12.30 PM IST.

