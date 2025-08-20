The Summer I Turned Pretty has been one of the most popular original series on Amazon Prime. Based on the bestselling novel series by Jenny Han (The Summer series), the celebrated teen-romance which follows the life of Isabel Conklin (played by Lola Tun) and her love triangle with brothers Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jermiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) is on its third and final season and the internet cannot stop talking about it. You might have seen videos, posts and battles between Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah and the rare Team Belly supporters who just want the lead to do whatever she wants. And while fans are excited to find out how the show ends, the book lovers are hoping to watch the book ending come to life. But how did The Summer I Turned Pretty end in the books?

TSIP: The Show's Story So Far

The story of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been pretty accurate to the books, while adding new layers and characters that made the show refreshing, enjoyable and diverse. Whether it is the increased screen presence of Conrad’s friend, Agnes, the increased story line of a beloved character - Cam Cameron in the previous two seasons or the clarification of Jeremiah being bisexual in the show; the additions the story has made has been interesting to say the least. In Season 3, we have already had various book-accurate scenes that have broken the internet, and the story currently heads towards Jeremiah and Belly’s impending wedding. Much like the books, the show followed Conrad becoming an integral invisible force that helped plan and streamlining Jeremiah and Belly’s wedding, solely to watch Belly be happy, and the upcoming episode is expected to finally reveal the dirty secret that Jeremiah and Belly have kept hidden - Jeremiah cheating on Belly twice, in the spring of this season.

What Happens in the Books When Conrad Finds Out?

In the books, when Conrad finds out about Jeremiah cheating on Belly, he rushes to tell her and is shocked to find out that she knew about it and is still going through with the wedding. After a heated argument with Belly, Conrad finally confesses his love to Belly and asks her to not marry Jeremiah, but to be with him. Belly, shocked by this sudden confession, rejects this and decides to go ahead with the wedding. However, she does confess to Jeremiah that she still loves Conrad too, leading to Jeremiah leaving the house before their wedding. Conrad chases after him, convinces him to come back, even after being punched in the face by him. Conrad leaves the wedding after making sure Jereiah is ready for the wedding, after saying his goodbye to Belly. However, the book ends with Belly and Jeremiah calling off the wedding and Belly going to Paris alone. She goes on to travel the world and explore, and we see a quick epilogue where she comes back to Cousins after a few years to get married to Conrad at last. We find out that Conrad writes letters to Belly, as she travels around the world and finally expresses all his feelings for her, which were otherwise bottled up.

While the spoilers and leaks from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 confirms that Belly in the show also goes to Paris, it is unclear if she will end up with Conrad, Jeremiah or choose to move on from both of them. The answer will be clear on September 17 - when the series finale finally airs. The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday at 12.30pm IST.

