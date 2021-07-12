On Jul 9, 2021, at the WitcherCon, along with the reveal of The Witcher Season 2 trailer, Netflix even showcased a sneak peek at the new animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The details on it haven’t been revealed yet but we do know that it will be a story based around Vesemir. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf was announced after the premiere of The Witcher Season One and has fans excited for this story. The Witcher 2 First Stills: Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia Gets a New Armour and It Makes Him More Badass! (View Pics).

While the details on the film are still being kept under wraps, here are a few things we know about the next entry in The Witcher franchise.

Plot

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf follows Vesemir, a swashbuckling young Witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. The movie aims to tell the origins of Vesemir and how he becomes the monster hunter that we will see in Season 2 of the show.

Watch Trailer:

Cast

Not much is known about the cast other than the fact that Kim Bodnia will debut as Vesemir first in this film. He will then be featured again in The Witcher Season 2.

Director

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be directed by Kwang Il Han. The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer: Henry Cavill’s Fantasy Series to Premiere on Netflix on December 17 (Watch Video).

Writers

The movie will be written by Beau DeMayo while the show’s showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will be producing it.

Release Date

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 23, 2021. The article will be updated when more information on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf drops on the net.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).