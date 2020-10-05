The first season of The Witcher, despite the mixed reviews, was a success for Netflix. The dark fantasy adventure series was based on an acclaimed popular videogame franchise by the same name, which itself was based on a series of Polish novels. The Witcher, whose real name is Geralt of Rivia, was portrayed by Henry Cavill, the Man of Steel himself. Now we have the first new stills of the actor as Geralt from the upcoming second season, the shoot of which is going on. Netflix Series The Witcher Review: Henry Cavill is Hot But Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan Are the Pillars Of This Visual Spectacle.

What's noticeable about the new stills is that Geralt has got a new armour which makes him look way more badass now. The pictures shared by The Witcher's official Twitter handle came with the caption, "His emotional shield can ward off any charmer, but his trusted sword he’ll wield, will be matched with new armour." Hmmm... an interesting prose, for sure!

His emotional shield can ward off any charmer, but his trusted sword he’ll wield, will be matched with new armour. pic.twitter.com/Z7yA6kZjRH — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 5, 2020

Sure, the new armour hides away Cavill's famous abs away from the eyes of his female fans, but it keeps true to what The Witcher looked in the games. The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill's Netflix Series Production in London Halted Due to Coronavirus Scare.

In case you forgot how Cavill looked in the first season, here's some recall glimpses:

In A Shirt

Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Without That Shirt

Henry Cavill in The Witcher

And In His Old Armour

Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Cavill was last seen as the famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in another Netflix original, Enola Holmes. Enola Holmes Movie Review: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill’s Netflix Film Is a Delightful Entertainer With A Feminist Spin.

The Witcher also stars Freya Allan as Princess Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Joey Batey as Jaskier and Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold. The second eight-episode season, to be released in 2021.

