Tom Hiddleston Birthday: 3 Best Moments As Loki From The Marvel Cinematic Universe (Watch Videos)

Tom Hiddleston turns 39 today. The actor has given the world some award-winning performances in various movies, but the one that won millions of hearts will always be Loki. He plays the role of God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in multiple movies. He is one of the few times when the villain of a film gets as much fandom as the heroes. Of course, Tom's charming portrayal had a part to play in this. Well, he does have that mischievous grin that makes him just perfect for the part. Loki: Tom Hiddleston Starrer Disney Plus Series to Introduce MCU's First Transgender Character.

Did you know Tom had originally auditioned to play Thor in the movie? But the makers saw something in him and cast him as Loki instead. Perfect! Here are our 3 favourite Loki moments from the MCU. Tom Hiddleston Facepalms Looking at His Thor Audition Tape on the Jimmy Fallon Show, Says They Cast the Right Actor (Watch Video).

Loki Arrives On Earth

Loki establishes himself as the ultimate villain right from his entry. The command that Tom holds on the screen is a masterclass in acting.

Through The Anus

The actor delivered the 'through the Anus' line with a straight face, which makes the exchange all the more funnier.

Hulk Smash

Now, that is a cool way to go. Tom's feeble shriek, in the end, will make you laugh. This scene also forms the foundation for camaraderie between Loki and Hulk in the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

In the future, Tom will be seen headlining a web-series centred on Loki. The eponymously titled series will release on Disney Plus and the six episodes will drop on the internet in 2021. Very happy birthday to Tom and thanks for all the entertainment.