The first reviews for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have started to pour in and the responses are quite mixed. Critics are calling the movie a definite improvement over the Michael Bay movies, however, are saying that Rise of the Beasts does overstay its welcome unfortunately. The film is ultimately being labelled as "fun" and "enjoyable" though. Lets check out some of the reviews.

Variety: Several key characters in “Rise of the Beasts” wind up facing their deaths, which turns the movie into a fable of loyalty and sacrifice. I’m not saying that this is Rutger Hauer expiring in the rain in “Blade Runner,” but it’s still the rare “Transformers” movie that makes its heavy-metal characters into figures of emotion. The battles are clash-bang spectacles of torn coils and gears, staged as if Optimus, Scourge and the rest were knights or gladiators.

Gizmodo: If you’re a fan of Transformers, you are going to like Rise of the Beasts. It’s got everything that makes these movies worth watching and more. If you don’t like Transformers, there are certainly weaknesses to focus on, but the film’s earnestness and passion for its characters attempts to rise above that. Along with a lot of super fun action, of course, which is always good. Either way, it’s just nice to have another Transformers movie that fans can point at and say “Look, it’s possible to do something of merit with these characters,” because Rise of the Beasts is definitely that.

IndieWire: The most tragic part of the entire debacle is the realization that Hasbro saw this movie as an opportunity to introduce grander storytelling ambitions. A final scene teases an "Avengers"-style team-up between the Transformers and another iconic toy franchise, presumably against a cosmic bad guy whose evil impulses are so generic that completely unrelated IPs can unite against them.

IGN: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts proves that Bumblebee wasn’t a fluke, and that the Transformers series is finally accelerating in the right direction. Steven Caple Jr. oversees a solid balance between paint-by-numbers intergalactic doomsday storytelling and entertainment-first Transformers action, even though it never achieves the epic scope it’s aiming for and the human side of the story can’t keep up with the robots. There’s a focus on a story with heart and heroics, and that’s never lost thanks to reigning in Michael Bay’s brand of sensationalist chaos.

