Treason is Netflix's newly released show starring British icon Charlie Chaplin's granddaughter Oona Chaplin alongside Daredevil star Charlie Cox. The show is a spy thriller and Charlie Cox's character Adam Lawrence is an MI6 agent whose career is on the rise until his past catches up with him in the form of a Russian spy, Ooana plays Charlie Cox's on-screen wife on the show. Unfortunately, after hours of the Netflix show Treason's release, it got leaked online on torrent sites and Telegram channels. Selective Outrage: Chris Rock’s Live Netflix Comedy Special to Release in March 2023.

This is not the first time a Netflix show or film is leaked online, Emily in Paris season 3 and Qala are the last leaked victims of piracy. Treason is helmed by director Louise Hooper of The Sandman and The Witcher fame alongside Sarah O’Gorman. Alongside Charlie Cox and Olga Kurylenko, Treason stars Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones), Ciarán Hinds (Zack Snyder's Justice League), and Tracy Ifeachor (The Originals). Treason is currently streaming on Netflix.

