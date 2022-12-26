Los Angeles, Dec 26 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix has announced that Hollywood star Chris Rock's upcoming comedy special will debut on its platform on March 4.

Titled "Selective Outrage", the special will be Netflix's first-ever event to stream live globally.

It is Rock's second special for the streamer following 2018's "Tamborine", according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

On Sunday, Netflix unveiled the official teaser and poster for the special.

Set to Bun B's "The Best Is Back", the teaser opens with Rock sitting in a dressing room and staring into the camera. A voice in the background later tells him, “Chris, they're ready for you.”

It then trails the stone-faced Rock as he makes his way through the backstage and onto the stage, where he's met with bright lights and a screaming audience.

Rock had an eventful 2022 and he is expected to open up about his Oscars experience -- when he was slapped by Will Smith during the award ceremony for cracking a joke about the Hollywood star's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Though Rock hasn't publicly commented on the incident, he has reportedly alluded to it during his various stand-up shows held across the US. PTI

