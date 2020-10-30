Actress Eva Longoria will join actor Matt Walsh in the upcoming comedy, Unplugging. Longoria will portray the spouse of Walsh's character, reports variety.com. Principal photography has started in Oklahoma observing Covid-19 protocols. Actors Lea Thompson, Keith David, Nicole Byer and Al Madrigal have also joined the film, which marks the directorial debut from Debra Neil-Fisher. Insidious 5: Patrick Wilson Is All Set to Make His Directorial Debut with Upcoming Horror Film, He Will Also Star in It

Walsh has penned the script with Brad Morris. In "Unplugging", Walsh will be seen taking his onscreen wife away to a remote town for a "digital detox". Things will turn around when their romantic weekend turns into a disastrous experience with unearthly encounters and bizarre locals.

Longoria will also be seen in an untitled sci-fi film opposite Ice Cube from director Rich Lee. She also has "Sylvie's Love" coming up, co-starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha. Longoria will make her feature directorial debut in 2021 with the biopic "Flamin' Hot".

