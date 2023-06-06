What Is a Woman? For its critical viewpoint on gender and transgender identity, including subjects like sex reassignment surgery, transgender youth, and transgender athletes in women's sports, Matt Walsh's most recent documentary has been making waves online. The documentary film What Is a Woman? by Matt Walsh has drawn a lot of attention and debate online a year after its first publication on the Daily Wire's subscription-only streaming service. The Daily Wire's 95-minute documentary presents difficult questions and seeks to answer what it sees as underlying concerns. According to the movie's description, it explores subjects that are frequently taboo or divisive in today's culture.'What Is a Woman?' Documentary Film by Matt Walsh Available for Free Streaming on Twitter, Elon Musk Wants All Parents To Watch It.

For a brief time of 24 hours beginning on June 1 to mark the documentary's one anniversary of release, it was made streamable via The Daily Wire's Twitter account. However, Twitter classified the documentary as "hateful" shortly after it was published, which limited its visibility and discoverability on the platform. The continuous discussion and controversy around the movie were exacerbated by this labelling.

What Is A Woman? Where to Watch the documentary by Matt Walsh Online for free:

What Is a Woman? a very contentious documentary film, is currently streaming for free where to watch on The Daily Wire's Twitter account. What Is a Woman? is also being promoted by Elon Musk. By calling the designation "a mistake by the people at Twitter" and adding that the movie is "allowed," Elon Musk tried to calm concerns.

Every parent should watch this https://t.co/pIp6UP6vq8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

Watch Official Trailer of 'What Is A Woman?'

Walsh and the Daily Wire revealed that they were asked to modify some parts containing "misgendering" before the debut when the movie was made accessible for streaming on Twitter. They would not, however, accept the required changes. As a result of this defiance of the editing request, the movie was flagged, which sparked outrage and prompted Elon Musk to express his support for the documentary's accessibility on the site.

