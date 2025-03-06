March 7, 2025, Special Days: March 7, 2025, is filled with diverse observances across various fields. It marks Masik Durgashtami, a Hindu fasting day dedicated to Goddess Durga, and the World Day of Prayer, promoting global unity through prayer. Science and innovation are highlighted with Alexander Graham Bell Day and National Science and Engineering Week in the UK. Health and awareness take focus with Denim Day for Dementia and Overseas N.H.S. Workers Day. Food lovers can enjoy National Tartar Sauce Day, National Flapjack Day, National Crown Roast of Pork Day, and National Cereal Day. Other notable events include National Employee Appreciation Day, National Speech and Debate Education Day, National Middle Name Pride Day, National Day of Unplugging, and Friday Fish Fry Day. There are several famous March 7 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 7, 2025 (Friday)

  1. Masik Durgashtami in March 2025

  2. World Day of Prayer

  3. Alexander Graham Bell Day

  4. Denim Day for Dementia

  5. Friday Fish Fry Day

  6. National Science and Engineering Week in the United Kingdom

  7. Plant Power Day

  8. Overseas N.H.S. Workers Day

  9. National Tartar Sauce Day

  10. National Speech and Debate Education Day

  11. National Middle Name Pride Day

  12. National Flapjack Day

  13. National Employee Appreciation Day

  14. National Day of Unplugging

  15. National Crown Roast of Pork Day

  16. National Cereal Day

Famous March 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Viv Richards

  2. Rachel Weisz

  3. Nari Contractor

  4. Ronald Araujo

  5. Anupam Kher

  6. Jenna Fischer

  7. Radhika Pandit

  8. Arnab Goswami

  9. Shantanu Maheshwari

  10. Sadhana Sargam

  11. Ghulam Nabi Azad

  12. Anil Sharma

  13. Sri Bhagavan

  14. Laura Prepon

  15. Peter Sarsgaard

  16. Bryan Cranston

  17. Luke Wright

  18. Matthew Vaughn

Death Anniversaries on March 7

  1. Paramahansa Yogananda died on 7 March 1952 (age 59 years)

  2. Stanley Kubrick died on 7 March 1999 (age 70 years)

March 6, 2025, Special Days.

