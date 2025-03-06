March 7, 2025, Special Days: March 7, 2025, is filled with diverse observances across various fields. It marks Masik Durgashtami, a Hindu fasting day dedicated to Goddess Durga, and the World Day of Prayer, promoting global unity through prayer. Science and innovation are highlighted with Alexander Graham Bell Day and National Science and Engineering Week in the UK. Health and awareness take focus with Denim Day for Dementia and Overseas N.H.S. Workers Day. Food lovers can enjoy National Tartar Sauce Day, National Flapjack Day, National Crown Roast of Pork Day, and National Cereal Day. Other notable events include National Employee Appreciation Day, National Speech and Debate Education Day, National Middle Name Pride Day, National Day of Unplugging, and Friday Fish Fry Day. There are several famous March 7 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 7, 2025 (Friday)

Masik Durgashtami in March 2025 World Day of Prayer Alexander Graham Bell Day Denim Day for Dementia Friday Fish Fry Day National Science and Engineering Week in the United Kingdom Plant Power Day Overseas N.H.S. Workers Day National Tartar Sauce Day National Speech and Debate Education Day National Middle Name Pride Day National Flapjack Day National Employee Appreciation Day National Day of Unplugging National Crown Roast of Pork Day National Cereal Day

Famous March 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Viv Richards Rachel Weisz Nari Contractor Ronald Araujo Anupam Kher Jenna Fischer Radhika Pandit Arnab Goswami Shantanu Maheshwari Sadhana Sargam Ghulam Nabi Azad Anil Sharma Sri Bhagavan Laura Prepon Peter Sarsgaard Bryan Cranston Luke Wright Matthew Vaughn

Death Anniversaries on March 7

Paramahansa Yogananda died on 7 March 1952 (age 59 years) Stanley Kubrick died on 7 March 1999 (age 70 years)

