Valerie Perrine, the Academy Award-nominated actress best known for her role as Eve Teschmacher in the 1978 film Superman, has died at the age of 82. Perrine passed away on Monday morning in her Los Angeles home following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. Her death was confirmed by her close friend and longtime caregiver, Stacey Nelkin, who noted that the actress died peacefully in her sleep. Nicholas Brendon, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Actor, Dies at 54.

Perrine rose to international prominence in the 1970s, establishing herself as a versatile talent capable of both comedic and deeply dramatic performances. While many fans remember her as the iconic, often conflicted assistant to Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor in Superman and Superman II, her critical peak came earlier in the decade.

In 1974, she starred alongside Dustin Hoffman in the biopic Lenny, portraying Honey Bruce, the wife of comedian Lenny Bruce. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and won her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Health Struggles and Advocacy

In recent years, Perrine stepped away from the spotlight as her health declined due to Parkinson’s disease. She was open about her struggles with the neurodegenerative disorder, and her journey was chronicled in the 2020 documentary Valerie, directed by Stacey Souther.

The film offered an intimate look at her legacy and the physical toll of her illness, serving as a tribute to her resilience. Despite her dental and mobility issues resulting from the disease, Perrine remained a beloved figure within the Hollywood community, frequently appearing at autograph conventions until she was physically unable to do so.

Support for Final Arrangements

Following her passing, Stacey Nelkin launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with Perrine’s burial and memorial costs. The fundraiser was established to ensure the actress receives a proper farewell, as the high costs of long-term medical care had significantly impacted her estate.

Actress Valerie Perrine Dies, Her Friend Shares GoFundMe for Burial

It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away. She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion. She lived life to the fullest and what a magnificent life it was.@JamesGunn @ThatKevinSmith https://t.co/vdt3sVChgJ pic.twitter.com/7goxUa4Yoo — valerie perrine (@TheValPerrine) March 23, 2026

"Valerie was a pioneer and a bright light," Nelkin stated on the fundraising page, noting that any additional funds raised beyond the funeral expenses would be donated to Parkinson’s research in Perrine’s honour.

Valerie Perrine’s Legacy in Hollywood

Perrine’s filmography spanned several decades, including roles in The Last American Hero, WC Fields and Me, and What Women Want. She is remembered by colleagues as a trailblazer who transitioned from a Las Vegas showgirl to one of the most respected actresses of her generation. Sunil Thapa, ‘The Family Man 3’ and ‘Mary Kom’ Actor, Dies at 68.

She is survived by a close circle of friends and a global fanbase that continues to celebrate her contributions to the "Golden Age" of 1970s cinema.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).