Sunil Thapa, the veteran actor whose career spanned four decades and redefined the role of the antagonist in Nepali cinema, died Saturday (February 7) morning in Kathmandu. He was 68. According to The Kathmandu Post, Thapa was rushed to Norvic International Hospital in Thapathali after being found unconscious, where doctors confirmed his death at 7:44 am. Preliminary medical reports indicate the cause was a sudden cardiac arrest. ‘Apocalypto’ and ‘Narcos’ Actor Gerardo Taracena Dies at 55, Mexican Film Bodies Confirm.

Nepali Actor Sunil Thapa No More

Thapa was a rare talent who found success in both Nepal and India. While he appeared in more than 300 Nepali films, he was also a recognisable face in Bollywood. He made his Indian film debut in the 1981 classic Ek Duuje Ke Liye and later gained international acclaim for his role as M Narjit Singh, the stern but dedicated coach in the 2014 biopic Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra. His performance in the film earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Filmfare Awards.

In recent years, Thapa continued to reach new audiences through digital platforms. He was featured in the popular web series The Family Man 3, where he portrayed the character David Khuzu, further cementing his reputation as a versatile character actor.

Redefining the Villain

In his home country, Thapa was best known by the moniker "Rate Kaila," a name derived from his legendary villainous character in the 1989 hit film Chino. His portrayal was so impactful that it set a new standard for antagonists in the industry, blending intensity with a distinct screen presence.

Beyond acting, Thapa was a multifaceted individual. Before his film career took off, he worked as a professional football player in Mumbai and as a photojournalist, notably covering the coronation of the King of Bhutan in 1974.

Industry Mourns Sunil Thapa

The news of his passing has led to a wave of tributes from the film fraternity in Kathmandu and Mumbai. Thapa was not just a performer but a mentor, serving as the chairperson of the Everest Film Academy, where he dedicated himself to training the next generation of actors in both craft and discipline.

"He was an institution in himself," noted a representative from the Film Artists Association of Nepal. "His discipline and versatility made him a bridge between the old and new eras of cinema." ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 Review: A Solid if Not Entirely Flawless Thrill Ride With Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi’s Superb Performances (LatestLY Exclusive).

Last Rites

Thapa had been residing in Kathmandu, while most of his family members live in Mumbai. His family is expected to arrive in Nepal shortly to conduct the final rites. He is survived by his wife and two children.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Kathmandu Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).