The entertainment world is still reeling from the devastating loss of legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were killed in a tragic double homicide in December 2025. In a deeply moving appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 14, 2026, Billy Crystal opened up about the "profound loss" of his best friend, sharing the final advice Reiner gave him just hours before the tragedy. Rob Reiner Found Dead: Joe Russo, Elijah Wood, Paul Feig and Others Condole Death of Director of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘A Few Good Men’.

Billy Crystal Recalls Final Moments With Rob Reiner

Crystal, 78, revealed that he and Reiner spent the evening before the filmmaker's death together at Conan O’Brien’s annual Christmas party. Their final conversation was a poignant reflection on their decades-long partnership and the changing landscape of Hollywood. "We were talking about the movie business and how it's changed, and how people don't go to theatres like they used to," Crystal recalled. "We talked about the fact that you can't control how a movie is gonna do. What you can control is the experience of making it." Crystal noted that Reiner’s parting wisdom became his guiding light during the grieving process, "Hits are great to have, but it's the people that you hold on to."

Billy Crystal’s Emotional Tribute

At the 98th Academy Awards in March 2026, Billy Crystal delivered one of the most emotional “In Memoriam” tributes in Oscar history, honouring legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner with a unique stage moment. Moving beyond the traditional montage, Crystal brought together casts from Reiner’s iconic films, including Meg Ryan, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Jerry O'Connell, Wil Wheaton, Kathy Bates, Demi Moore, and Kiefer Sutherland, recreating a heartfelt storm the castle tribute. Reflecting on the moment, Crystal shared that he wanted to make Reiner smile, adding that seeing the people he loved come together on one stage was exactly what the filmmaker would have wanted. Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Reiner Pleads Not Guilty in Brutal Murders of Father and Mother Michele Reiner.

Billy Crystal Opens Up on Life After Rob Reiner

Crystal described the daily struggle of navigating life without the man he called "an uncle to my kids." He confessed that he still instinctively reaches for his phone whenever something crazy or good happens, only to remember that Reiner is no longer on the other end. Beyond his cinematic achievements, Crystal highlighted Reiner and Michele’s joint legacy as political activists, particularly their tireless work for marriage equality and social justice. "He was opinionated in the best way, fighting for the truth for our country," Crystal said, calling him "the most human person" he had ever known. The industry continues to watch the ongoing legal case surrounding the tragedy. Nick Reiner, the couple’s 32-year-old son, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. As of April 2026, he has pleaded not guilty and the trial is pending.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).