Timothee Chalamet takes viewers to a world of pure imagination, reports Variety. Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for 'Wonka', starring Chalamet as the eccentric chocolatier created by Roald Dahl and previously portrayed eerily by Johnny Depp. The musical fantasy film follows the adventures of a young Willy Wonka, including how he met the Oompa-Loompas. Along with Chalamet, according to Variety, the film stars Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Matthew Baynton, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Simon Farnaby, Paterson Joseph, Tom Davis, Rakhee Thakrar, Justin Edwards, Colin O'Brien, Ellie White, Freya Parker and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith. Wonka Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Takes On The Iconic Role Of World's Beloved Chocolate Maker In Paul King's Movie (Watch Video).

Wonka is directed by the BAFTA-nominated Paul King, who has previously helmed the two 'Paddington' films, from a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. Heyman Films, makers of the Harry Potter films, serve as producers on Wonka. Back in April, Warner Bros. unveiled new footage of 'Wonka' at its CinemaCon presentation. It's here where, according to 'Variety', Chalamet revealed that he actually swam in a pool of real melted chocolate during the film's production.

Check Out Wonka Trailer Here:

The trailer features Chalamet tap dancing on a cafe tabletop, leading a chorus of umbrella-wielding dancers. Chalamet has seven musical numbers. Willy Wonka debuted in Dahl's 1964 children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which follows Charlie Bucket, a poor boy who wins a golden ticket to tour Wonka's famous chocolate factory. Film adaptations include 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder as Wonka, and Tim Burton's 2005 film with Johnny Depp in the iconic role.

