While Ram Gopal Varma's film about the lockdown might not be everyone's cup of tea, an upcoming film by Netflix seems like the content that many would enjoy. The streamer has made a film about the lockdown in India due to COVID-19 pandemic. Titled, Home Stories, the movie will feature four short stories featuring Arjun Mathur, Apoorva Arora, Veer Rajwant Singh, Imaad Shah, Saba Azad, and Tanmay Dhanania. Now, there are two very interesting things about this film apart from being set during the lockdown.

Firstly, the title of the film - Home Stories - is an ode to Netflix originals like Ghost Stories and Lust Stories. The new film is not directed by the same group of directors who made the aforementioned two anthology films.

Secondly, the movie will not be releasing on Netflix. Yes, this might just be the first Netflix original film that won't release on the streamer. Instead, to attract the Indian audience the movie will be released on YouTube. Netflix has already introduced YouTube only shows like Behensplaining, Menu Please, and The Brand New Show. We will explain the reason behind this weird practice in a bit. Bulbbul First Look: Anushka Sharma Shares Spooky Motion Poster Of Her Next Production, Film to Hit Netflix on June 24.

Check Out The Trailer of Home Stories Here:

The trailer introduces us to the four variety of stories that we will get to watch. There is emotions, drama and comedy. A Zoom wedding, a one night stand turned into a live-in situation, a man's agoraphobia and a story about a man who wants to deliver smiles make for the content of the film.

Now, coming to Netflix's decision to launch the film online. As per a report, video streaming in India is touted to become a market worth $5 Bn by 2023. Of course, anyone would want to tap into this potential. Netflix's plans in India are not exactly pocket friendly. There is an economical mobile-only plan to attract the audience. So, all this is part of a grand scheme to make the best out of the Indian market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).