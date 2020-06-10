Bulbbul First Look: Anushka Sharma Shares Spooky Motion Poster Of Her Next Production, Film to Hit Netflix on June 24

Bulbbul First Look (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After an intriguing web series like Pataal Lok, Bollywood actress – producer Anushka Sharma is here with another impressive project, Bulbbul. This is the upcoming horror film that would premiere on the streaming giant Netflix. Anushka has shared the first look of this upcoming web film and it is dark, spooky and will give you chills. Featuring a child leaping across the woods, with a red moon in the backdrop, and the haunting music, this supernatural thriller has already left all fans intrigued. Anushka Sharma On Being A Producer: 'I Want To Use My Position As An Actor To Back Content And Ideas Which Are Path-Breaking'.

While sharing the first look of Bulbbul, Anushka Sharma mentioned in the caption, “Here’s your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @netflix_in. Can't wait to share more!” The synopsis of this upcoming web film on Netflix reads, “A child bride grows up to be an enigmatic woman presiding over her household, harboring a painful past as supernatural murders of men plague her village.” After Pataal Lok, Anushka Sharma Sharma’s Clean Slate Films to Back Netflix’s Crime-Thriller Series Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Seema Pahwa.

Directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay will also be seen in key roles. Produced under the banner of Clean Slate Films, this film revolves around superstitions and beliefs. It is slated to be released on Netflix on June 24.