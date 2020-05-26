Coronavirus Trailer: Ram Gopal Verma Brings A Thriller In Times Of The Pandemic And The Fear Is Real (Watch Video)

Coronavirus Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

After treating fans with the trailer of his upcoming flick, 'Climax' featuring the adult star, Mia Malkova, Ram Gopal Verma is back with a bang. As the filmmaker has now dropped the trailer of his upcoming South film titled 'Coronavirus' and well it's puzzling and how. Ofcourse the name of the movie conveys what will be the plot if it, but the mini-glimpse does not give away anything much about the storyline. Verma tags this one as 'world's first film on coronavirus subject'. However, the interesting part about the clip is that it keeps you glued until the end. Climax Trailer: Porn Star Mia Malkova Is All Set To Serve You Sexy and Spooky In This Ram Gopal Varma Film (Watch Video).

The trailer starts with a family listening to news where the anchor can be heard saying how coronavirus cases are multiplying in the country with each passing day and also adds that the cases in Hyderabad are in no mood to stop. Cut straight to the incident when a dad gets chills when he hears his daughter (Shanti) coughing continuously, it's spine-chilling. Further, we see in the video how this leads to tension in the family and all are worried for Shanti as coughing is one of a symptoms of COVID-19. The last scene sees the full family watching something tragic on their phone. Climax Song Just Do It: Mia Malkova Exudes Oomph With her Super Sexy Dance Moves (Watch Video).

RGV's tweet read, "Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer...The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it’s GOD or CORON." The flick features actor Srikanth Iyengar essaying the key role. So, did you like the 'Coronavirus' trailer? Let us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!