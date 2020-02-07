HOT DAMN, Malaika Arora! The Glam Goddess in Shimmery Ivory!

Malaika Arora shimmering in ivory (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Let's declare Malaika Arora as an official trailblazer of Bollywood! While she has a way with the recently evolved gym/Yoga style, giving us ample reasons to marvel at her toned frame, she just doesn’t just stop there! Firstly, she regularly ups the glamour quotient with her sartorial style offerings. Secondly, as of the hottest mommies on the block, defying age with her spunk, Malaika strides with an unmissable whiff of confidence, flaunting her enviable frame.

While she has a way with the recently evolved gym/Yoga style, on-duty she rakes up a storm with her go-to fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani. This time it was a shimmery ivory Evyator Myor gown. As a celebrity judge on the show, Supermodel of the Year on MTV India, Malaika reminds us why she was and always will be a supermodel!

High octane glamour is the mood for 2020! Right from those slinky slip dresses, zippered dresses to sequined dresses, celebrate the curve and bring on the bling! Here is a closer look at Malaika.

Malaika Arora - Ivory Shimmery Fervour

It was a shimmering ivory-toned ensemble by Evyator Myor teamed with jewellery by Atul. Wavy hair, glossy makeup upped the vibe.

On the professional front, Malaika is seen as a celebrity judge on reality shows, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.