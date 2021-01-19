Team India’s glorious win against Australia at The Gabba, the famous cricket ground in Brisbane, has left everyone filled with joy. Be it the commoners, celebs, politicians or members of the Indian cricket, all are on cloud nine to see this historic win. This is the first time ever that Australia has lost at the venue, in its fortress Gabba. The fourth test match between India and Australia, this series, will be remembered by generations. Celebs across industries have showered congratulatory messages on social media on team India’s historic win at The Gabba. Rishabh Pant Leads Team India's Victory March With National Flag At The Gabba Following Test Series Win Over Australia (Watch Video).

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "Eden Gardens might still be the finest Indian fight back I've seen..but as an entire series..this is folklore for the rest of cricketing history! Well played Australia..but you just came up against India next gen! Skill, passion and absolute fearlessness! Cricket Gold standard!" Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and many others have extended heartfelt messages on team India's win against Australia.

Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh

 

Farhan Akhtar

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Rahul Bose

Preity Zinta

Parvati Nair

Kartik Aaryan

Saiyami Kher

Karan Johar

Pranitha Subhash

The last time that team Australia was defeated at The Gabba was in 1988 by West Indies. Team India has won the series by series 2-1 and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara impeccable performance helped team India to achieve this historic win. BRAVO, Team India!

