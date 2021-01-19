New Delhi, January 19: India on Tuesday became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane in over 32 years and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy. After the stunning performance by Team India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among other leaders congratulated the Indian cricket team. India won the fourth and final test match of the series against Australia, at The Gabba in Brisbane. The Indian team beat Australia by three wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The ICC said that after the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India has moved to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings while Australia has slipped to No.3. Rishabh Pant Guides India to Three-Wicket Win As Visitors Register Historic 2-1 Series Win, Hand Australia Their First Test Defeat at The Gabba Since 1988.

After India's historic win at Gabba, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Team India's grit and determination and said India is overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia and congratulated the team for the win. "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours", the tweet read. India vs Australia 4th Test Stat Highlights Day 5: Ajinkya Rahane Leads India to Second Test Series Win on Australian Soil.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised Team India for the magnificent win and said it is one of the most memorable victories in the recent years. "What a Game at Brisbane! It is one of the most memorable victories in the recent years. Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the Test Match and the series against Australia. This stupendous victory in Australia is truly remarkable. Well played Team India!", Rajnath tweeted.

What a Game at Brisbane! It is one of the most memorable victories in the recent years. Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the Test Match and the series against Australia. This stupendous victory in Australia is truly remarkable. Well played Team India! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 19, 2021

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also congratulated Team India for the stellar performance in the test match against Australia and termed it as 'historic' win. "Historic! Congratulations, Team India!! #IndiavsAustralia", he tweeted.

When India scored the winning runs, Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 89, alongside Navdeep Saini at 0. Chasing 328, India achieved the target in 97 overs with Rishabh Pant remaining unbeaten on 89. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also scored 91 and 56 runs respectively.

