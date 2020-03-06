International Women's Day 2020: Beyonce's Run the World to Demi Lovato's Confident - 6 Songs That  Are Girl Power Anthems (Watch Videos)

Women's Day 2020 Songs (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This Sunday, March 8 marks International Women's day. This special day is supposed to be a celebration of women's achievements. While like every year debates over whether we need a single day to express our gratitude and celebrate women continues to rage on, we plan to ring in this day by lauding and sharing the work of some amazing women from the music industry. There have been some beautiful renditions that are lyrically rich and definite what it is to be a woman and if you plan to put together a playlist for this special day, they should definitely be a part. When you think of powerful women-oriented songs, we bet artists such as Beyonce, Madonna are the first ones to pop into year. International Women’s Day 2020 Songs: Best Bollywood Numbers to Listen and Celebrate Girl Power.

Helen Reddy's 1971 song "I am a woman" is probably one of the best tracks that describe the journey of women and what they are made of, what they endure and so on. It is one of the most powerful tracks on girl power and if you haven't heard this one, you must get to it now. There are several other songs that give you a sense of power and Beyonce's "Single Ladies" is one good example of that. It was termed as a 'feminist anthem' and is still loved by women all over the world. Here are some of the amazing tracks on women-power to celebrate women's day 2020.

1. I Am a Woman

Helen Reddy's track is something every woman will relate to. The key lyrics of the song, "I am strong, I am invincible, I am woman" are enough to get you all charged up. No one described women better in words!

2. I'm Every Woman

One of Whitney Houston's biggest hits "I'm Every Woman" is yet another soul-stirring number. If you are a woman then the relatability quotient is hard and if you're a man, think of this song as a gateway to understanding how women are.

3. Confident

Among the many issues that women have to deal with, being comfortable with your body image is one of the biggest concerns and we can't thank Demi Lovato enough for giving us an anthem that lets us accept ourselves as we are. "Confident" is a brilliant number that truly comes as a boost for those down with self-doubt. International Women's Day 2020: 'Who Started Women's Day?', 'What is the Colour And Theme for Women's Day?' Your Questions Answered.

4. No

Meghan Trainor's track "No" is a great example of artists producing numbers that are relevant to women's issues. The song is all about a woman's right to say "No" to a man. At a time when the dialogue around consent is at its peak, this song should be your go-to number.

5. Run the World

Who better than a powerful persona like Beyonce can make every woman realise their potential? With this song, the legendary singer talks about the world that is ruled by women. It's the perfect girl-power track you need to celebrate women's day with.

6. Superwoman

Alicia Keys is yet another artist who gave us a brilliant track talking about women power. The lyrics of "Superwoman" say, "For all the mothers fighting, For better days to come

And all my women, all my women sitting here trying, To come home before the sun, And all my sisters, Coming together, Say yes I will, Yes I can." We do always feel like superwomen listening to this track.

We hope you enjoy these amazing tracks and ring in Women's day 2020 feeling stronger and more confident than ever thanks to them. Tell us your favourite women anthems in comments below.