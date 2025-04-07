April 7, 2025, Special Days: April 7, 2025, is observed with a wide range of special days that highlight history, culture, health, and awareness. Globally, it is recognised as World Health Day, promoting health equity and well-being. International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwanda Genocide honours the memory of the lives lost and encourages global reflection on peace and reconciliation. Nations celebrate in unique ways—Hùng Kings' Festival in Vietnam commemorates the legendary founders of the nation, while Motherhood and Beauty Day is celebrated in Armenia. The day also features fun observances like National Beer Day and National Coffee Cake Day in the United States, alongside awareness days such as National Pet Health Insurance Day, National No Housework Day, and Public Television Day. Other notable mentions include Karume Day, International Beaver Day, Mozambican National Women’s Day, and Metric System Day.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 7, 2025 (Monday)

Hùng Kings' Festival in Vietnam International Beaver Day International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwanda Genocide Karume Day Metric System Day Motherhood and Beauty Day in Armenia Mozambican National Women's Day National Beer Day in United States National Coffee Cake Day National Girl Me Too Day National No Housework Day National Pet Health Insurance Day Public Television Day World Health Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 7, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:27 am on Sunday, 6 April 2025 (IST)

6:27 am on Sunday, 6 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:54 pm on Sunday, 6 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jackie Chan Russell Crowe William Wordsworth (7 April 1770 - 23 April 1850) Ravi Shankar (7 April 1920 - 11 December 2012) Ram Gopal Varma Jeetendra Parvathy Thiruvothu Rashmi Gautam Sara Arjun James Garner Grace Hightower Akira Nishino Franck Ribéry Jeon So-min Anne-Marie

