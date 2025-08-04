Single Working Women's Day is an annual event observed across the United States of America (USA) that celebrates all those women who are gainfully employed. This annual event remembers the contributions and efforts of women who are single and employed, whether they are unmarried, divorced, widowed, or single mothers. Single Working Women's Day 2025 falls on Monday, August 4. This annual event shines a light on their contributions to the workforce, the economy, and their communities. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

By highlighting these issues, the day encourages conversations around fair treatment, equal opportunities, and inclusive policies that support single women in the labour force. In this article, let’s know more about Single Working Women's Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Single Working Women's Day 2025 Date

Single Working Women's Day 2025 falls on Monday, August 4.

Single Working Women's Day Significance

Single Working Women's Day celebrates single women, especially those in the labour force, who contribute a whole lot to our society. This annual US event aims to recognise the courage, creativity, and resilience of single working women. It also raises awareness of wage gaps and gender disparity that they may face. This day recognizes the courage, creativity, and resilience of women who navigate the challenges of singlehood while excelling in their careers.

