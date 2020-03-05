International Women’s Day 2020 Songs: Best Bollywood Numbers to Listen and Celebrate Girl Power

Women's day Bbollywood songs (Photo Credits: Song Stills)

Happy International Women’s Day 2020! The occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated around the world with great zeal and enthusiasm on 8th March every year. The event of International Women’s Day, also known as Women’s Day or Working Women’s Day, is focussed on raising awareness for a woman’s fundamental rights. People across the globe, especially women, observe the day in grandeur festivities. There are several ways in which one can celebrate the role of women in our society. We, at LatestLY, present you the top Bollywood songs which, when you add them to your playlist would make you feel loved, empowered, and special too. International Women's Day 2020: 'Who Started Women's Day?', 'What is the Colour And Theme for Women's Day?' Your Questions Answered.

Kudi Nu Nachne De, Angrezi Medium

The newest song in tinsel town, and perhaps the most happy-go-lucky song ever made in Bollywood, Kudi Nu Nachne De breathes a fresh breeze with its peppy music. Starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kriti Kharbanda, Kiara Advani, and Radhika Apte, the song will surely brighten you up, and make your day even more special.

Mardaani Anthem, Mardaani

The hard-hitting title track of Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani is on the top of the list. The anthem song is sung by the versatile singer Sunidhi Chauhan, and music is composed by Salim-Sulaiman. The film portrayed a strong subject of prostitution and child trafficking.

Jazba, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

The peppy number from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl will find a place on this list. The song Jazba portrays a young and enthusiastic Anushka Sharma grooving on Mumbai’s busy city streets. This song sung by Shilpa Rao will surely fill you with energy and lift your mood.

Main Kaun Hoon, Secret Superstar

The soul-stirring song from Secret Superstar, Main Kaun Hoon, sung by Meghna Mishra received positive responses from both fans and critics. Pictured on the young Zaira Wasim, the song was one of the most popular songs in 2018. The lyrics were written by Kausar Munir and the music was composed by Amit Trivedi.

Desi Girl, Dostana

One of the most popular songs, which you will find on every party’s list, is Desi Girl from the movie Dostana. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vishal Dadlani, the zappy song is still ruling the roost. The party song depicted Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra.

London Thumakda, Queen

If Desi Girl doesn’t pump you up enough, here’s London Thumakda for you from the movie Queen. A wedding song and a popular dance number, London Thumakda does get everyone grooving whenever and wherever it is played. Pictured on Kangana Ranaut, the song is still ruling our hearts.

Badal Pe Paon Hai, Chak De! India

The song ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai…’ from Chak De! India was sung by Hema Sardesai and was composed by Salim-Sulaiman. The song fills you up with confidence and zeal to pursue your dreams. Pictured on the young Indian hockey women team, the song does give goosebumps every time you hear it.

Dhaakad, Dangal

One simply cannot miss out the ‘Dhaakad’ song from the movie Dangal. Sung by Raftaar, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song portraying Zaira Wasim makes you feel immensely motivated. Whether you are sweating out in the gym, or on a morning walk, the ‘Dhaakad’ song will energise you work out an extra mile.

There are innumerable songs that one can hear on this Women’s Day and cherish the role of women in society, which goes way beyond than being a caring mother, a doting wife, or a loving sister. We hope you’d love our list of top 7 International Women’s Day songs and would love to hear them on this special day. As March 8 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy International Women’s Day 2020”. Do let us know in the comments section about your favourite Women’s Day song below.