Irrfan Khan was a true gem who lit up the space with his performances whenever he came on the big screen. Not only the Hindi film industry but Irrfan had done notable work in Hollywood movies as well and had fans worldwide. The actor was offered many Hollywood role throughout his career and did you know that he refused an offer from Dunkirk's mastermind Christopher Nolan? Yes, Irrfan was offered a role in Nolan's Interstellar but the actor did not take up that role because of his prior work commitments. Christopher Nolan Opens Up About Dimple Kapadia’s Casting in Tenet.

Christopher who is basking the success of his recently released film Tenet revealed that he wished to work with Irrfan Khan and had offered him to collaborate for Tenet but because Khan was doing The Lunchbox and D-Day, he had to let go of his offer. Irrfan felt that it was not feasible for him to shuffle between the two countries. In an earlier interview, Irrfan said that this was one of the most difficult decisions he had to make.

During the promotions of Tenet, Christopher Nolan Nolan told ETimes, "Yes. I did meet Irrfan for Interstellar. I was looking forward to working with him. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to do the film. He was a great actor." Back in 2013, Irrfan had also opened up the same and revealed, "They expected a huge commitment from my end. I had to stay in the US for four months at a stretch. I tried to work out my schedule and suggested if I could shuttle between India and the US as it wouldn’t have been possible for me to be there for that long."

He had further added, "I wanted to be here for The Lunchbox and D-Day. They couldn’t allow that. I don’t have a tendency to regret what I do, but knowing it’s a Christopher Nolan film, I can say that this has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made." Irrfan Khan Will Be Remembered for His Diverse Roles: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Days after Irrfan's death, Kangana Ranaut had revealed that she often teased the actor for denying a film with legendary director, Christopher Nolan. She said, "While he was doing Ang Lee's film, he had also rejected Christopher Nolan's film. We used to tease him about saying no to Nolan, but it didn't have any effect on him. In fact, he was an extremely cool person." Kangana and Irrfan have worked together for three projects including Life In a Metro, Knock-out and Indo-French production, Divine Lovers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).