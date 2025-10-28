Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya, His Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and Son Agastya Pose Together? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Pic

The past few years for Hardik Pandya have been turbulent, both on and off the field. However, Pandya has found his jovial self back, having celebrated his on-field successes in the ICC T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy with the India national cricket team. Lately, news Pandya has been sharing a lot of pictures on social with a mysterious girl, who several reports indicate is his rumoured girlfriend, named Mahieka Sharma. Hardik Pandya Shares Pics From Vacation With Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Amid Dating Rumours

Since parting ways with his former wife, Natasa Stankovic, in 2024, the ace Indian all-rounder has been linked with several celebrities; interestingly, a recent viral picture on social media is making a lot of noise, which sees Pandya, Sharma posing in a photo together with the Indian cricketer's son Agastya. For the uninformed, Agastya spends his time equally with father Pandya and mother Natasha, despite the couple being divorced, and remains the twinkle in his parents' eyes regardless of the circumstances. Readers can find the viral photo of Pandya, Sharma, and Agasyta below.

Fake Photo of Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma, and His Son Agastya Posing Together

Did Hardik Pandya, His Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and Son Agastya Pose Together?

No, the image circulating on social media (Instagram) is a fake and has been generated using AI. The original picture contains just Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma posing together for a photo, which the Indian cricketer shared last week. Pandya took to his Instagram account and shared snippets from his life, which included memories of the Asia Cup 2025 and Diwali 2025, and a trip with Mahieka. Hardik Pandya Dating Mahieka Sharma? Indian Cricketer Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya's Original Post Containing a Photo with Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya With Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya with rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharma (Insta @hardikpandya93)

User Points Out Fake Claim

Fake Photo pointed out by user (Photo Credit:X@cricketerss.gallery)

Pandya is currently recovering from an injury, which the all-rounder suffered during the Asia Cup 2025, which sees the player out of action from India's ongoing tour of Australia for ODIs and T20Is.

Fact check

Claim : Hardik Pandya, His Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and Son Agastya Pose Together For Photo Conclusion : No, the photo is AI generated, with son Agasyta superimposed in the original photo with Hardik and Mahieka. Full of Trash Clean

