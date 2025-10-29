Natasa Stankovic, model and actress recently took to Instagram to share breathtaking pictures from Abu Dhabi’s golden desert, leaving fans in awe of her elegance and grace. ‘We Are Still a Family’: Natasa Stankovic Opens Up on Co-Parenting Son Agastya With Ex-Husband Hardik Pandya; Model-Actress Also Addresses Rumours of Returning to Serbia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @natasastankovic__

Natasa Stankovic Stuns in White

The pictures feature Natasa in a flowy white co-ord set, wide-leg pants and a wrap-style crop top with bell sleeves exuding effortless charm. With minimal makeup, glowing skin, nude lips, and gold accessories, her look perfectly balanced sophistication and simplicity. Her hair, left loose to flow with the desert breeze, added to the dreamy aesthetic. In the photos, Natasa is seen striking serene poses amid the golden dunes, sitting thoughtfully, walking against the sunset and gazing over her shoulder with poise. Fans flooded the comments with compliments, calling her “radiant” and “divine.” Hardik Pandya Meets Son Agastya After Divorce With Natasa Stankovic, Star Indian Cricket Team All-Rounder Shares Heartfelt Post.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Separation

Previously married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa and Hardik tied the knot in May 2020 and share a son, Agastya. After four years together, the couple announced their separation in July 2024 but emphasised their continued commitment to co-parenting with mutual respect.

