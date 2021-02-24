Due to coronavirus pandemic, last year several films that were slated to release in theatres had to be skipped and the makers had to opt for OTT platforms. But after more than eight long months, the theatres have started to re-open and have been functioning by adhering to COVID-19 safety norms. Ever since the theatres, cinema halls and multiplexes have reopened, makers have started to announce about their film’s theatrical release. And if you see, there are some major films that are clashing at the box office. One of the major clashes that audiences will witness this year would be between Gangubai Kathiawadi and Radhe Shyam! I&B Ministry Permits 100% Occupancy in Theatres and Cinema Halls From February 1, Issues New SOPs To Contain Spread Of COVID-19.

Yes, it is going to be Alia Bhatt versus Prabhas in 2021! Their films, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Radhe Shyam, respectively, would be releasing in theatres on July 30. The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi confirmed on the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday, which is today, that the Alia starrer is releasing on July 30. It was earlier in February that Radhe Shyam makers confirmed that Prabhas and Pooja Hedge’s romantic drama will be releasing on July 30. Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Professes His Love For Pooja Hegde In Italian Style! Film To Release In Theatres On July 30.

Both Alia Bhatt and Prabhas have a huge fan base across the globe. The two stars have been entertaining movie buffs by doing a varied range of roles. Also in terms of looks, the two talented stars have been experimenting and in their upcoming films, you’ll see Alia and Prabhas in different avatars. Well, we wonder which out of the two films, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Radhe Shyam, will rule at the box office! Gangubai Kathiawadi's Release Date Announced On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday! Alia Bhatt’s Film To Hit Theatres On July 30.

The other films that are set to clash at the box office include Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor vs Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham on March 26, Ranveer Singh’s 83 vs The Conjuring 3 on June 4, Shershaah vs Major vs Top Gun on July 2, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa vs John Abraham’s Attack on August 13, RRR vs Maidaan during Dusshera 2021 week, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj vs Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey on November 5, and so on. These are some of the biggest clashes that movie buffs will see happening this year at the box office.

