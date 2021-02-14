The much-awaited Radhe Shyam teaser is out on Valentine’s Day 2021 as promised by the makers. After seeing the film’s posters, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s looks, listening to the beats of Radhe Shyam, one just couldn’t wait to catch a glimpse of the film’s teaser. And the makers decided to give the audience a sweet treat on the special day, which is celebration of romance, Valentine’s Day. And with the teaser, the release date of Radhe Shyam has also been announced, and that calls for a big time celebration for all fans. #14FebWithRS: Radhe Shyam Makers Release Prabhas’ Stylish Look Ahead Of The Film’s Teaser Launch On February 14!

The teaser of Radhe Shyam has been released in five languages. It opens to the picturesque location of Italy and shows Prabhas professing his love for Pooja Hegde in Italian style. The vintage vibes gives a perfect feel to this romantic drama and we are already in love with Prabhas and Pooja’s cute chemistry. The background score is also soothing and makes this teaser a perfect watch for Valentine’s Day. The teaser concludes with the makers revealing the film’s release date and that is on July 30, 2021. Prabhas’ Picture Posing With A Swanky Maserati From The Sets Of Radhe Shyam Goes Viral!

Watch The Teaser Of Radhe Shyam In Telugu:

Watch The Teaser Of Radhe Shyam In Hindi:

Watch The Teaser Of Radhe Shyam In Tamil:

Watch The Teaser Of Radhe Shyam In Malayalam:

Watch The Teaser Of Radhe Shyam In Kannada:

The multi-lingual romantic drama is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Radhe Shyam is produced under the banner of UV Creations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).