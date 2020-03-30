Justin Bieber Can't Stop Kissing Wifey Hailey Baldwin As They Take the Hand Emoji Challenge and Totally Ace It! (Watch Video)

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sure seem like are making the most of this quarantine time. The duo have been spending their free time on making fun TikTok videos and also posting some mushy, adorable pictures. They are on top of their game with all the challenges but their recent one, the hand-emoji challenge sure had us going all 'aww' given that the couple gave it a full-on romantic twist. It seems like Justin can't get enough of his wife and in a new video posted by Hailey in her Instagram story, we saw exactly that. The "Yummy" singer was seen kissing Hailey on the cheek, the whole time that they took the hand-emoji challenge and mind you, completely aced it. Justin Bieber Kisses His 'Quarantine Partner' Hailey Baldwin in Latest Instagram Post Amid Social-Distancing During COVID-19 Outbreak (View Pic).

Justin and Hailey have been spending their quarantine time getting all cosy and cuddly with each other and Hailey's latest Instagram story was just another proof of that. Earlier, Justin had also shared a picture of the duo where they were seen sharing a romantic kiss whilst taking stroll outside their house captioning which, he had written, "My quarantine partner." We are loving their social media game amid the COVID-19 lockdown as the couple are doing all the fun things. This hand-emoji challenge though was hands down the cutest one we have seen till now. Justin Bieber and Hailey Are Making Their Quarantine Period Fun and This Sexy TikTok Video is Proof!

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram @haileybieber Via Instagram stories. 🤣#justinbieber A post shared by Belieber brasil (@belieber.belieber_brasil) on Mar 29, 2020 at 5:42pm PDT

Justin had also done a live session on Instagram recently where he spoke to his fans and asked them to stay indoors. The 26-year-old singer said, "Are you washing your hands? You gotta stay clean with the coronavirus. Stay quarantined, you guys stay safe." Recently, Hailey and Justin also took up the '#DoYourPart challenge where Hailey mentioned they will be working with Doordash to donate meals.