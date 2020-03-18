Justin Bieber and Hailey Are Making Their Quarantine Period Fun and This Sexy TikTok Video is Proof!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The celebs are right now exercising their moral obligation of spreading COVID-19 awareness to the large fan-base they have. The quarantines and self isolation rules apply to everyone and they are making sure that they spread the word. Many of them are also sharing how they are spending this free at time at home. While some are doing productive things like cooking, exercising, others are into entertainment mode, so are TikToking! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are from the second category! Well, not that we complain as their latest TikTok video is hot as ever! Tom Hanks Health Update: In His Isolation Period Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Actor's Good Ol' Typewriter Gives Him Company! (View Post).

The star couple is seen grooving on "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" in their sexy, comfy clothes. While Justin wore a oversized tee with loose trousers, Hailey donned a crop top paired with shorts, and a bun. The fans are in love with their video and so are their celebrity friends, who commented on the post. Check out the video below.

Justin and Hailey's TikTok Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 17, 2020 at 4:12pm PDT

Earlier, he wrote in one of his captions on social media, "You may have it and not know it...don't spread the disease. Stay home as much as you can. Do not go out in groups. No bars, no clubs, no restaurants. Wash your hands often. Keep 6 feet apart. Isolate yourself if you feel sick. Now is the time to engage on line and not in person. It is not just about you, it is about us.....all of us.... Love you guys." Well, it is advisable to stay home and make such hotshot TikTok videos than going out and putting everyone's health at risk.