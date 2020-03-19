Justin Bieber Kisses His 'Quarantine Partner' Hailey Baldwin in Latest Instagram Post Amid Social-Distancing During COVID-19 Outbreak (View Pic)

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus scare has brought everything to a standstill as places of public gatherings are shut. Countries are being put on under lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19 and requests to adhere to 'social-distancing' are being made by several artists. In the midst all this, Justin Bieber has now shared a picture with his wife Hailey Baldwin where the duo are seen kissing each other in an adorable pose. Sharing the adorable picture, Justin wrote "My quarantine partner." The couple have been sharing fun-filled glimpses of their self-quarantine phases from the recent TikTok video to now this new picture. Justin Bieber and Hailey Are Making Their Quarantine Period Fun and This Sexy TikTok Video is Proof!

Justin and Hailey are seen wearing snow goggles in the photo along with winter wear and it looks like the couple went skiing somewhere around the house itself. Hailey too later took to her Instagram story to share their updates. The couple seem to have enjoyed some cinnamon rolls and milk at home. It looks like Hailey and Justin are making the most of this time to make some romantic memories together. The couple seem to be inseparable even in the 'social-distancing' days. Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman Join Other Celebs to Sing John Lennon's Imagine and Lift Up Spirits Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Check Out Justin Bieber's Post:

View this post on Instagram My quarantine partner A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 18, 2020 at 3:06pm PDT

A couple of days ago, we saw the couple in a TikTok video dancing to "Slidegang" by Little Jackie. Recently, Justin also had a Insta-live session with his fans where he spoke to them about being cautious in the coronavirus outbreak. The 26-year-old singer said, "Are you washing your hands? You gotta stay clean with the coronavirus. Stay quarantined, you guys stay safe." Bieber is currently in Canada along with wife Hailey Baldwin.