The K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, popularly called TXT, has released the music video of their first English song, Magic. The boy band comprises Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. The new video depicts the five boys on a mission to save the human race from a world overrun by machines. BTS' 'Butter' Release Crushes YouTube Premiere Record Once Again With an Estimated 3.89 Million Concurrent Viewers! ARMY is Elated (Watch Official Video).

They manage to rescue people by feeding pirated broadcasts and disrupting the machine network but are eventually apprehended and penalised with the maximum sentence in court. BTS' Jungkook Is Going Viral for His Cool Hair Ever Since 'Butter' Music Video Released! ARMY is In Love.

Watch:

Magic is a trendy disco-pop track and Tomorrow X Together's first English song, released as part of the band's second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

